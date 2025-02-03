Jaguars' Legend Tony Boselli Weighs In On Process to Land Liam Coen
When then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen dropped out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach search to take an extension to remain in Tampa Bay, there was one word to describe the reaction from those outside of the building: panic.
It was well-known throughout the process that Coen was one of the leaders for the Jaguars' job. After Ben Johnson opted to take the Bears job, Coen became the clear favorite. So when it appeared he would be turning down the job, there was a general sense of dispair.
Coen of course reversed course and went on to be hired as the eighth head coach in franchise history. A week into the job, he is hard at work putting together his first coaching staff.
And while the whirlwind 48 hours proved to be dramatic in terms of how it played out in the media, one key member of the franchise weighed in on what the situation was actually like behind the scenes.
"I don't think there was nervousness or like, sometimes what is viewed from the outside is chaos, and what's going on isn't always what's happening behind the scenes," Jaguars Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli said at a fan event at EverBank Stadium.
Boselli is set to take a front office role with the team and was reportedly very involved in the search for a new head coach, especially as the team advanced past the first stage of interviews. And to Boselli, this situation was far from the chaotic one that many perceived it as.
"And I think the one thing I saw and experienced, and I've seen it throughout my time since Shad has been the owner. Sometimes very close, sometimes from a distance. He does a great job of really managing the situation," Boselli said.
"There's a reason he's been as successful as he has in life. He was very clear, very concise of how we were going to do this and what the plan to move forward was. And I really enjoyed the opportunity, the fact that he trusted me enough to be a part of that process. But I think sometimes the perception from the outside doesn't always line up with what is actually happening within."
