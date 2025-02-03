Will Unorthodox Coen Signing Impact Jaguars Search for OC?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines across all social media platforms after they signed Liam Coen to their vacant head coach position. In a move that was predicted not to happen based on past general manager Trent Baalke, 48 hours changed the narrative for the Jaguars future forever.
Now that Coen is a Jaguar and more so their head coach, the former employee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not been able to build his staff the way he has liked. Reports that the Buccaneers have shot down the Jaguars' request to interview with any other member of their staff after Coen's 360 decision could perhaps even impact the search for an offensive coordinator.
Nathan Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams has emerged as a front runner for the Jaguars vacant offensive coordinator spot, but could the back and forth past of Coen's signing impact Scheelhaase's possible decision to join Coen in Jacksonville?
However, the Jaguars have conducted an interview with the former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera as well to potentially be brought in to work with Coen. Coen said he was looking to add experience to the coaching staff and Rivera fits that description. Only curiosity remains if Rivera will take whatever job opportunity was presented, given the way Jacksonville got Coen.
Safe to say that the Jaguars have pieces to work with when it comes down to their offensive roster. When healthy, Trevor Lawrence has shown glimpses of the kind of quarterback he can be, and with his return for next season alongside the star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville could easily be taken more seriously on their path back to the top.
The offensive coordinator job on any NFL football team is no job to just pass up, unless a different offer is more intriguing. But when it comes to the way others viewed the Coen signing, it could negatively impact the front office's prowl for both an offensive coordinator or even general manager.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the decision to part ways with both Doug Pederson and Baalke after another disappointing season in Jacksonville. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager for the Jaguars until further notice. At the end of the day, opportunities like this in life happen once in a lifetime, and candidates would be foolish not to take it seriously.
