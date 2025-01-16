Can Trevor Lawrence Restore Image of Jacksonville Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been through a lot over the Earth's last rotation around the sun, and at the moment, things have not gotten better. With the head coach position vacant after the firing of Doug Pederson, the Jaguars seem to have one leader: quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence dealt with many injuries this season, his last one sidelining him for the remainder of the season. While it must have been tough for Lawrence to sit on the sidelines and watch his team seemingly fall apart right before his eyes, he knows that even when he was on the field, he wasn't bringing what should be brought by Jacksonvilles "franchise quarterback".
"Being on the field, in the position i'm in, 'franchise quarterback', the leader, you gotta be available, you gotta be out there," Lawrence said in a recent interview on the Jacksonville Jaguars YouTube Channel. "There are some times scrambling, being smart, throw the ball away, limiting some hits just to make sure I am available."
It is obvious to see that Lawrence takes a lot of pride in being the franchise's leader, but on the trajectory that Lawrence has been on, his leadership role could be in trouble, should the Jaguars find someone else who believes Lawrence isn't the answer.
Health surrounds Lawrence's name as the Jaguars search for their next head coach. Less than three years removed from the best season of his career, Lawrence has shown that he still has gas in the tank to turn around the Jaguars franchise under the soon to be announced new leader at the head coach position.
"As far as what I am looking for (in a head coach) is just a great leader. Someone that will again, which I felt like coach (Pederson) attempted to do, is set that culture and have that identity and being a tough team. I think we need to get back to some of that, for whatever reason this past season I felt like we lost some of that," Lawrence said.
What the Jaguars will need from Lawrence going into the 2025-26 season is for him to stay helathy and on the field. The last time Lawrence has played a full season, the Jaguars found their way into a playoff spot. With him off the field, the offense looks lost.
Sure, that is a lot of pressure to put on one guy, but deemed the leader and franchise quarterback, Lawrence must be ready to step up to the biggest stage and make opportunities for his team to win rather than wait on the sidelines for greatness to blossom.
