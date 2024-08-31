Chiefs GM Has a Theory For Why Louis Rees-Zammit Signed With the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made an interesting addition to their practice squad on Thursday, and it evidently came against the hopes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In addition to the 16-man practice squad, the Jaguars also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit, who will serve as the 17th member of the practice squad via the International Player Pathway Program.
And, as it turns out, the Rugby star was a player the Chiefs were interested in keeping.
"I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year, I think that was probably something that interested him," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, per Chiefs On SI. "Phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker, and again, just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he'll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville."
"Rees-Zammit, a native of Penarth, Wales, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He played for Gloucester of Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, from 2018-24 and totaled 210 points in 77 club appearances," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Internationally, Rees-Zammit represented Wales (2019-23) and the British & Irish Lions (2021). He recorded 105 points in 41 international appearances and became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected to the British & Irish Lions squad. Rees-Zammit spent 2024 training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs."
"We kept it open, we wanted the kid to really look at maybe some different opportunities as well," Veach said, per Chiefs On SI. "Pretty remarkable, when you think about a player that doesn't have any pro American football experience. No middle school, no high school, no big-time college experience. We were kind of thinking about it going through camp, imagine not having any sort of foundational background, just to be thrown in and be doing one-on-one pass-pros with a Drue Tranquill or a Nick Bolton. I mean, that's pretty incredible."
After being listed as a running back with the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit has since been listed as a wide receiver by the Jaguars.
"I think for him, it'll be just finding out that exact position," Veach said per Chiefs On SI. "Running back, maybe a big slot receiver, I think he does have some potential as a returner. I'm not so sure he couldn't be a kicker. I mean, he had an outstanding leg, and with this new rule, he can do some different things, provide some versatility."