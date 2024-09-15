Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Staff Predictions
The Cleveland Browns head south to play the Jacksonville Jaguars as both teams look to avoid an 0-2 start. Our staff gives their predictions for the upcoming matchup.
SI Jaguars Beat Writer John Shipley:
This game should simply come down to who makes fewer self-inflicted mistakes.
The Jaguars fumbled away a chance to steal one on the road against the Miami Dolphins, but this week they are playing a weaker passing game and a scheme and offensive line that should allow them to get after the quarterback.
As for the Jaguars offense, they should lean on the defense this week and play a form of ball control. The Jaguars were able to run the ball at times last week and they should lean back into it this week, giving Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne a chance to put this game away.
Jaguars 17, Browns 10
Jaguars On SI Deputy Editor/Publisher Michael France:
This Browns team has a very competent defense, but offense is the name of the game, and their attack is weak. No Nick Chubb makes life hard for everyone, and Deshaun Watson's brutal 2024 debut is just the beginning.
This Jaguars team has everything defensively to stop the Browns, who are without a top target in tight end David Njoku. The advantage might be to the Jaguars' young secondary. That's saying something.
Edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker could have a day against Watson, who was sacked six times in Week 1. I don't see the run game for the Browns getting started with the way the Jaguars' front seven was flying to the ball against a far superior Miami Dolphins team.
Offensively, the Jaguars want to be more consistent. If they are, and I think they will be, look for a running back duo in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, which is just too much for the Browns. Trevor Lawrence has ample weapons, which should make things interesting.
Factor in that Florida heat, and I think the Jaguars walk away with this one.
Jaguars 27, Browns 14
Jaguars On SI Staff Reporter Zeke Trezevant
The Jaguars have every right to feel like they should be 1-0 right now, but they have no one to blame but themselves for being 0-1. They return home to play a Browns team that may have deep-rooted roster issues and struggled nearly the entire first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may or may not be physically and mentally broken, which could help the Jaguars’ efforts to walk away with a victory. However, it will still be a challenging matchup as the Browns’ defense could be an equalizer.
The Browns’ defense played well against the Jaguars last season and returned many of the same players this season. Jaguars win it but it could be closer than many think.
Jaguars 24, Browns 17
