Could 2024 Be the Year Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun is No Longer Underrated?
Foyesade Oluokun knows what it is like to be overlooked. Despite earning All-Ivy League honors in his final collegiate season, the fifth-year senior did not earn an invitation to the NFL Combine.
The Yale Product eventually gained the attention of NFL teams by displaying his athleticism at Yale’s Pro Day. The former free safety-turned linebacker ran the 40 yard dash in 4.48 seconds, while finishing with a shuttle time of 4.12 seconds (would have been second-best among linebackers at the Combine).
Since then, Oluokun has finished with over 100 combined tackles in four consecutive seasons. After leading the league in combined tackles in 2021, he led the league in solo tackles during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Despite the impressive statistics, he has not received many accolades. No player has made more tackles over the past five years than Oluokun, yet he has never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.
The seventh-year veteran says that he is not prioritizing individual recognition, instead he hopes that all of his teammates can add to their trophy-case this year.
“I don't think I'm getting personal accolades until the team gets their accolades. somebody read me my stats in the past three years, and they look really good. At this point, wins are going to bring all of that. I'm trying to win, trying to do my job.” said Oluokun.
This season, Oluokun will likely be playing as a weak-side linebacker, a position that can help emphasize his speed and overall versatility. He says that he is familiar with the position, after beginning his career on the weak-side before switching to middle linebacker.
The 2023 defensive captain showed up to training camp a few days early to help familiarize himself with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s defensive scheme. He says that being coached by Nielsen puts him in a position to elevate his production to unprecedented heights.
“Coach Nielsen is a pretty hard guy to impress. I'm trying to be the best for him, because I think if I play well for him, he's going to take my career to a whole new level.” said Oluokun.
Nielsen previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, where he led a defense that ranked 11th in fewest yards allowed per game in 2023.
Oluokun's switch to weak-side linebacker is part of Nielsen’s stated effort to manipulate matchups that put his players in the best position to succeed.
When asked about how he fits within Nielsen’s new scheme, Oluokun expressed his excitement about returning to his old position.
“I think that's very fun, playing downhill. Just get the footwork right, make sure it's the right play. Downhill, fast flowing, it's going to be fun for us.” said Oluokun.
Follow and like us on Facebook.
Submit your questions for our mailbag.
Subscribe to the Jaguars On SI Podcast on Apple and Spotify.
Check out the Jaguars On SI YouTube Channel.