Liam Coen Had Heartwarming Message for Jaguars After Playoff Loss to Bills
Liam Coen’s locker room speeches have become a weekly staple in Duval after a Jaguars’ win this season. As he led the Jaguars to victory after victory while simultaneously re-instilling the faith of a Jaguars team and fanbase that had grown accustomed to disappointment, he amped up the locker room with each and every win.
On Sunday, Coen had to deliver a different kind of message to his players. After winning eight straight games on their way to an AFC South title and the playoffs, the Jaguars got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round due to a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence relayed part of the message from Coen after the defeat. “He talked about how proud he was to coach this group, how much fun it was, rewarding it was to coach us,” Lawrence said.
“We feel the same way as players,” Lawrence added. “We’re all in this together, the camaraderie between the players, but also between the players and staff. It was a really cool team, special year. ... He had a good message for us. We appreciate him, he’s a helluva coach. I can’t think of one better.”
Coen echoed a similar message again while speaking to reporters. “It’s an honor to be the head coach of this football team, this group of guys, this organization, people I’m fortunate to work with on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “It has been extremely gratifying to be in this role obviously. You learn so much in your first year doing it.”
Coen’s fired-up locker room speeches will have to wait until next fall as the Jaguars fell short of making a run this season. Instead, he and the Jaguars will have to go back to the drawing board as they look to build off a stellar first campaign that surely made Duval proud.