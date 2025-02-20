Could Jaguars Pick Thomas Jr's Partner in Crime in NFL Draft?
It is no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars did not have a good season in 2024, but as we have seen recently in the NFL, the NFL Draft can greatly impact the speed of a rebuild. With the Jaguars possessing the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could the Jaguars opt to choose an extra addition on the offense?
Several mock drafts have gone through social media with several top prospects being bounced around from team to team. The Jaguars have been highly linked to selecting a defender to help the defense, a part of the team that struggled mightily this past season.
However, the Jaguars could shock the world and opt to select a player that would impact the offensive side of the ball rather than the defense. The Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, will be taking an offensive piece, unless the Jaguars get to it first.
The Raiders will select sixth overall, just behind the Jaguars and what Jacksonville does greatly impacts the flow of the draft. Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been highly linked to go to Las Vegas, but why wouldn't the Jaguars be influenced to take him fifth overall?
The Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and after the strong rookie season he put up in 2024, the rest of the Jaguar offense fell quiet. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence on pace to make his return to the field, a combination of Thomas Jr and McMillan could look good in Duval.
McMillan dropped 1,319 receiving yards in 84 receptions with the Arizona Wildcats this past season as a junior. There is no doubt that McMillan will be taking high in the draft, especially after the season he had, but in terms of his landing spot, Jacksonville makes sense.
The Jaguars have pieces on defense that they need to fix, no doubt, however there are a lot of options in free agency that the franchise could go out and add in free agency. That way the team has an idea of what to expect from veteran defenders, compared to trying to mold a draftee into a new superstar.
McMillan is a strong player in this draft that the Jaguars shouldn't let slip out of their hands if it comes down to it. An offense with Thomas, McMillan, and tight end Brenton Strange could elevate Jacksonville back to the top of the AFC South.
