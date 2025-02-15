Is Brenton Strange the Jaguars TE of the Future?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some options all across their offense for receivers. Brian Thomas Jr broke out in his rookie season, seemingly putting the offense on his back. In 2025, that can't be the case for the Jaguars, especially if they are looking to compete in the AFC South.
That being said, one key option on offense to pay attention to in 2025 for Jacksonville is tight end Brenton Strange. Strange was originally Evan Engram's back up, but after Engram went back and forth from the field to the sideline with injury, Strange quietly put together a great sophomore season.
Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Strange has yet to really showcase what he is all about. In 31 games with the Jaguars, Strange has totaled 45 receptions for 446 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns. Strange also has been reliable on first down receptions in his career, bringing in 23 of them, 21 last season alone.
One issue surrounds the tight end position for the Jaguars, and that is money. Engram signed a three year $41.25 million deal. As Engram's contract extension is set to expire after the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, the Jaguars may need to think about what they want their tight end of the future to look like.
Strange just turned 24 years old this past December, and when looking at his individual numbers in his second season compared to his first, they sky is the limit. In 17 games in 2024, Strange brought in 40 receptions for 411 receiving yards, which ranked him second on the team for receiving yards behind Thomas Jr.
If the Jaguars find themselves in a similar situation last season, they could look to dish out Engram to a contender and give Strange the full time job. Either that or Strange could impress this offseason and fight his way to giving the front office no other reason than to have him start on offense and put Engram as a backup role.
Engram only played nine games last season for the Jaguars and was only able to bring in one touchdown and 17 first downs, while collecting a career low 365 receiving yards.
