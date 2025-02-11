Is Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr NFL's Next Big Star?
The Jacksonville Jaguars 2024-25 season had little success, but what it did have was an outstanding star in the making in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. In only one season, Thomas Jr has captivated the hearts of Jaguar fans as they anxiously anticipate what he'll do next season.
After missing out on votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Thomas Jr still has a lot to prove to the casual NFL fans. Jacksonville fans know the talent this kid has, and the type of player he can be in turning around the franchise.
Bringing in the third most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,282 all in 87 receptions, imagine what the receiving yars will look like when he passes the 100 receptions plateau. Thomas Jr averaged 14.7 yards per reception in his rookie campaign and did so working with two quarterbacks.
NFL Network's Adam Rank himself already sees the impact that Thomas Jr could have on the game if he remains on the trajectory he is on currently. Rank even compared Thomas to one of the NFL's premier superstar wide receivers after only seeing one season of work.
"Brian Thomas Jr, to me, and I heard someone here [New Orleans for the Super Bowl], make this comparison, I think Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be on that Justin Jefferson trajectory, especially starting this season, too, if they can get this offense clicking. I was like, you know what, that's not a bad call," Adam Rank said to 1010XL
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been one of the better wide receiving options since he broke into the National Football League in 2020. Since his first season, Jefferson hasn't finished a season under 1,000 yards, as he averages 1,486.4 yards per season.
If Thomas Jr can live up to the expectations that Rank gave him, Jacksonville may not only have their future star, but they could potentially be in the playoffs sooner rather than later. Since Jefferson joined the Vikings, the franchise has made it to two playoff games, but have lost both.
The Jaguars haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, but now with the youth movement and new management in Liam Coen as head coach, Jacksonville has the potential to get back to the playoffs to play for immortality.
