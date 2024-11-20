Could Jaguars' Bitter Rival Make This Ridiculous Move?
The entire AFC South has had issues at the quarterback position one way or another, but three teams in the division can say they at least have their guy.
C.J. Stroud has had a down year for the Houston Texans, but he is still one of the top young passers in the NFL. Anthony Richardson was benched by the Indianapolis Colts, and all he did was respond with the best game of his career when he was put back into the lineup. Trevor Lawrence was playing consistent football for the Jacksonville Jaguars before his left shoulder injury sidelined him.
But the Tennessee Titans do not have that privilege. The Titans have seen second-year quarterback Will Levis deal with inconsistent play all season long, and there is good reason to assume the Titans will need to find a new potential answer for the long-term future of their quarterback position this offseason.
The most logical answer would be to use a top pick on a rookie quarterback; the Titans will likely have a top-five pick by season's end, and they could have their pick of cost-controlled quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class.
But could the Titans try to build the backward way? Could they take on an aging quarterback with a bloated contract?
NFLSpinZone's Lou Scataglia seems to think so, with the analyst suggesting the Titans make sense as a destination for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"The AFC South is a horrific division. The 7-4 Houston Texans lead it and are probably going to run away with the title for the second year in a row. All of the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts have huge holes of varying degrees, but the Jags and Colts may at least have franchise QBs," Scataglia said.
"The Titans do not, as Will Levis is no good, and he wasn't a super highly-ranked prospect coming out of college into the NFL, either. Tennessee does have some nice pieces on offense and do field a respectable defense, so Dak Prescott could really elevate this team and position them nicely to potentially compete for a Wild Card. Titans GM Ran Carthon has certainly not been afraid to wheel and deal in his tenure."
Could the Titans look to make a band-aid move like Prescott? Perhaps if their regime feels the heat. But realistically, the Titans are nowhere close to winning. They are not just a quarterback away. Past teams have made this kind of mistake before, and the Titans would be wise to not repeat it.
