Could Jaguars' Week 1 Breakout Player Become Something Bigger?
The Jacksonville Jaguars, despite dropping the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, should feel good about the teams' showing on offense. Yes, there were some key mishaps.
Trevor Lawrence took two big sacks on consecutive plays that would come back to haunt the Jaguars. Travis Etienne's fumble was the turning point of the contest. He was a stride or two from putting the Jaguars up 24-7.
The play after the fumble, Tyreek Hill did what he typically does -- burn an entire defense and be a game-breaker. The rest is history. The Dolphins would win 20-17, scoring 17 unanswered points.
The silver-lining may have been the Jaguars' discovery of a viable ball carrier not named Etienne. Tank Bigsby had a commanding performance, leading the Jaguars with 73 rushing yards on 12 carries.
He kickstarted the first scoring drive, the Jaguars backed up on their own 4-yard line. Bigsby's successive 17- and 7-yard runs opened up a methodical 96-yard touchdown drive.
Bigsby was the catalyst of the next Jaguars touchdown drive, leading off with an 8-yard gain. Bigsby showed burst and vision as a ball carrier, along with the ability to shake defenders. When he couldn't shake, he lowered the shoulder and broke or bounced.
What Bigsby exhibited, against a very competent Dolphins defense, makes one wonder if this should (or could) be a two-running back offense.
Some of the leading offenses in the league run through two backs -- Miami (Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane) and the Detroit Lions (David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs).
Head coach Doug Pederson was pleased by the combination of Bigsby and Etienne (44 yards and a touchdown).
"I am encouraged by that. There's something there to work with and build on," Pederson said of the running game. "We'll improve each week. We'll keep getting better."
On Etienne's fumble, Pederson wasn't worried.
"Yeah, it takes a little wind out, but guys battled," Pederson said. "The defense stepped up and made some stops. It was just kind of a tale of two halves, really. We made plays in the first half, they made plays in the second half, so credit them.
"I just told him keep his head up. He's a good player. We're going to give him the football a lot this season. It's Week 1. Learn from it and we'll be better."
