REPORT: Jaguars' Bitter AFC Rival Already Considering New QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their man in Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.
The Tennessee Titans had Ryan Tannehill. Then they drafted a red-flag laden quarterback in Malik Willis in 2022, a third-round pick. After just one year the Titans felt the need to draft yet another quarterback, one with red flags abound as well, Will Levis. Second-round selection.
Willis is in Green Bay. Levis is now the starter. Could that be changing, soon?
Levis committed an egregious error against the New York Jets on Sunday, and head coach Brian Callahan was caught on camera incensed, asking "What the f--- are you doing?"
Callahan's post-game remarks about Levis, who committed a turnover that cost the Titans a game for the second straight week now, didn't inspire much confidence.
"I think the camera got it pretty clear, if I had to guess," Callahan said. "Yeah, I was upset. It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and it cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is. He's a grown-up, and he knows better. I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it. ... We can't have it. He's got to protect our team better. He's got to protect the ball better. It's inexcusable to do those types of things."
Titans on SI writer Jeremy Brener thinks the Carolina Panthers' benching of Bryce Young might have given the Titans an opportunity to do the same for Levis.
"The Titans, like the Panthers, are 0-2 with a second-year quarterback struggling to start the season. Could that mean that Levis is the next quarterback on the hot seat?" Brener wrote. "We saw coach Brian Callahan visibly upset with Levis after his ill-advised fumble in the red zone against the New York Jets in Week 2, which could have revealed some tension between the two. While Callahan praised Levis for his performance beyond the fumble, this isn't the first time turnovers have cost the Titans this season. In Week 1, Levis threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter on a very poor throw, which led to the Titans giving up a 17-point lead in a loss to the Chicago Bears."
"The Titans want to give Levis every opportunity they can to succeed until they know whether he is the future franchise quarterback or not, so it would take a lot for Callahan and the coaching staff to bench him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.