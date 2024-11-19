Did Relationship Between Jaguars' Pederson, Baalke Sour Before 2024?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing plenty of questions after their 2-9 start.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan put out a mandate for a winning season before the year began. Instead, the Jaguars have instead been reduced to the worst team in football, with the dam finally breaking in a 52-6 nightmare loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
After the worst loss in franchise history, there are plenty of questions facing the status of head coach Doug Pederson. He may not be the only one with his future in the balance, however. General manager Trent Baalke could find himself in the same boat.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted on Sunday evening that there are areas of concern throughout the Jaguars' organization -- not just along the coaching staff. But Pederson's coaching staff, according to Breer, has been the point of major contention in Jacksonville.
"Clearly, it’s time for a change. But that can’t just be Pederson. There were rumblings leading up to Sunday that GM Trent Baalke—who’s proven to be a survivor now with two teams—might not necessarily be resigned to the safe fate as the coach he helped hire in 2022. And if that’s the case, then much bigger questions should be asked of the folks who run that team," Breer wrote.
The partnership between Baalke and Pederson has been smooth at times and bumpy at others, but it appears the status of maligned offensive coordinator Press Taylor has been a wedge between the two.
"Things may not be as toxic as they were under Urban Meyer in 2021, but they aren’t in a good place right now. As last year’s team finished 1–5 after an 8–3 start, rumors flew that Baalke wanted Pederson to make major staff changes, and that Pederson’s right-hand man, Press Taylor, was in the GM’s crosshairs," Breer said. "It’s been pretty well known since then that things aren’t, and haven’t been, great between the organization’s top two football officials."
Taylor's status at the top of the Jaguars' offensive food chain has been a major point of discussion inside and outside Jacksonville for the last two seasons. It was a mild surprise when a report came out ahead of Week 1 last season that Taylor would call plays instead of Pederson, and the status of the franchise's play-caller was the most-discussed topic in Jacksonville this offseason.
So while the Jaguars' season has already fallen apart, there is a good chance that the root cause for their issues and the lack of organizational unity dates back to before the 2024 season.
