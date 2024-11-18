What Should Shad Khan's Timeline on Fate of Jaguars' Brass Look Like?
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan can not be happy.
Khan is one of the most patient owners in the NFL. He has given resources time and time again to help his franchise thrive on and off the field, including a state of the art practice facility, franchise-record contract extensions to homegrown players, stadium renovation plans, and more.
All Khan has asked in return is for his franchise to finally become a consistent winner. He made his expectations before the 2024 season clear; he wanted to compete every single week and, more importantly, he wanted to win.
Instead, the Jaguars are 2-9 through 11 weeks and they seem broken at the seams. The office is in one of the worst stretches in franchise history, the franchise quarterback is hurt, general manager Trent Baalke's free-agency class looks disastrous, and head coach Doug Pederson's squad is fresh off a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions that is not just the worst loss in franchise history, but one of the most lopsided losses in recent football history in general.
With rumors already swirling about Pederson's status before the Ford Field fiasco, the question now isn't if Khan will make a move. It is a question of when.
It is now fair to wonder if Khan can gain anything from moving on from Pederson and Baalke now? The season is effectively over already. Even if the Jaguars went on a miracle run and won their last six games, they would be 8-9 and likely nowhere near the playoff race in a tough AFC.
So with six weeks left following the Week 12 bye, should Khan give Pederson and Baalke their pink slips now? Or does Khan simply let them finish the job they started before moving onto Black Monday with an eye for change?
By firing Pederson now, Khan would be sending a message to the franchise and its base that some kind of change is happening. That performances like the Lions game can not and will not be excused. And if he fired Baalke, he would make it clear that a full-on reset is coming.
Khan doesn't have to make that move now to prove that change is coming, though. The important thing isn't when he makes his decision, it is simply that a decision is made in some form or fashion.
The feeling of impending doom on Sunday evening and Monday morning has passed. Perhaps Khan still makes a decision on Pederson before the week fully commences. But for now, Khan has the ball in his court and it is up to him and him only when moves should be made.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.