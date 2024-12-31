Did QB Mac Jones Revive Career in Jacksonville?
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for quarterback Mac Jones for both sides to be in a mutually beneficial situation. The Jaguars would get a competent, former starting quarterback with plenty of starting experience to back up Trevor Lawrence.
Jones would work on his quarterback skills without the pressure of being a starter. He would also get the chance to rehabilitate his image, which took a hit after a few years of being the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.
Jones has thrown for over 400 yards in the last two games combined, as well as three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The veteran quarterback's two most recent games were two of his best since joining the Jaguars this summer. When asked how it felt to have two productive games after what has been a disappointing season, Jones answered candidly.
“Great question,” Jones said. “I think that's a big question with me a lot. I get that a lot. I've been really focusing on it and studying it, really just looking at the statistics and other games, watching other games. At the end of the day, if you don't turn the ball over, you at least give your team a chance to win. I got to continue to do that, hopefully three games in a row. Also, you're not going out there like, ‘Don't throw a pick!’ So there is a psychology of that. It's going through my reads and take completions and survive the down, especially on a day like today, early in the game, survive the down with the weather.”
Jones has aspirations of one day being a starting quarterback again elsewhere. He believes his previous two games will only help boost his resume when searching for a new team and opportunity to start.
“Yeah, every play has a story," Jones said. "Unless you're in the building, in the room, you don't know what that story is, so there has been good and bad ones. At the end of the day, what I've done is, after the bye week really put my best foot forward and play better football. We've been really good on third down and done some things really well on offense. Hopefully, we can build on that, and I can continue to do that this week in practice.”
