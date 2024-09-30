Did Trevor Lawrence Give Answer to Potential Jaguars Success?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still winless on the season after dropping another close game. The Jaguars performed better against the Houston Texans than they performed against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Still, the results were the same as the Jaguars lost their fourth straight game of the season. They have now lost nine of their last ten regular season games.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared his thoughts on what the Jaguars need to do to turn things around. The veteran quarterback feels like the Jaguars offense can be significantly better and more aggressive.
“Situationally, we have to be better in the red zone,” Lawrence said. “We have to score. We had the fourth down stop on the one-yard line. That's an easy one to take away and say that changes the game.
“And obviously, in that moment, once you don't get it, there's still a lot of game left, and you can still go win it, but now looking back, that's something where you have to capitalize on that, and you’d love to have those seven points on the board so it doesn't come down to the very end and having to do that.
Lawrence emphasized the need for every team to control the clock and therefore the game. However, this is especially important for a team still searching for its first win five weeks into the regular season.
“You love to control the game more if you can, when you have the opportunity,” Lawrence said. “There was some red zone stuff in Miami, some red zone stuff in Cleveland. So it seems like the close games we've had has been some red zone issues, and whether it's some of them just some operation stuff and some of them just not executing like the one today on fourth and one, and we got to make a play.
“Coach puts it in our hands, and I love it. I love staying aggressive and there's a chance for us to get seven points instead of three, and I love it and I like that he trusts us, and we just have to be better.”
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE