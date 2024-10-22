Disrespected Jaguars Star Named Player of the Game Against Patriots
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in dire need of a win. A loss against the 1-4 Patriots would have spelled doom for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and, eventually, many of the players and coaches he brought in.
Pro Football Focus’ Mark Chichester analyzed Jacksonville’s win over New England, naming quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the team’s Player of the Game.
“Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was excellent against the Patriots, finishing 15-of-20 for 193 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions,” Chichester said. “He recorded one big-time throw and zero turnover-worthy plays. That stat line would look even better if not for the two passes that were dropped by his receivers.”
The veteran quarterback played arguably his best game of the season. He was critical to the Jaguars' second win of the season. Still, many other players played a prominent role in the team’s win.
“Lawrence was almost completely unbothered in the pocket on Sunday morning, as New England's defense managed to pressure him just twice all game,” Chichester said. “He finished 14-of-19 for 180 yards and a touchdown from a clean pocket, and he earned a 90.4 passing grade on those plays.”
Chichester rightfully pointed out that Lawrence looked comfortable in the pocket. That was likely because Lawrence was. Sunday against the Patriots was the second time in the last three weeks that Lawrence was not sacked. Both games were two of Lawrence’s best performances.
This is also why Chichester's selection of Lawrence as the team’s most valuable player for Sunday’s win was surprising.
Lawrence only completed 15 passes and did not even pass for over 200 yards. While it was undoubtedly one of Lawrence’s best games of the season, many other players played a more significant role in the win.
The offensive line allowed zero sacks and paved the way for running back Tank Bigsby to rush for over 100 yards. The Jaguars rushed for nearly as many yards as Lawrence threw for. Both the offensive line and Bigsby were arguably more valuable to the team’s win than Lawrence.
Without the offensive line playing as well as they did, Lawrence would have struggled to pass the ball again, and Bigsby would not have been as productive on the ground.
If the offensive line had not been protected as well as they did, and Bigsby had not run as well as he had been, Lawrence would not have had a productive day.
