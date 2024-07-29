Doug Pederson Explains the Jaguars' Offensive Issues in Early Training Camp
Through the first five days of Jacksonville Jaguars’ training camp, the defense has been the star of the show, besting the offense. It made many wonder if the defense has really been that good or is the offense struggling to get going.
On Monday, the fifth day of camp, the offense seemed to rebound a bit as Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis for big gains over the middle of the field. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. also showed out, highlighted by a wild grab against Ronald Darby in one-on-one drills.
While day five might have been an improvement for the offense, the question remains, should fans be concerned about the early offensive struggles?
Well in short, the answer is no… and yes. Coaches, players and fans obviously want to see everyone succeed but it isn’t that simple, especially early on in training camp. The coaches and players know that.
Head coach Doug Peterson spoke of this very thing before practice on Monday, “I mean, look, you want to score on every play, and we're competitive on the field. But if we're not scheming and game-planning, it’s hard to just go—a touchdown’s a touchdown. It's a weird dynamic. It happens every year in training camp. It's just the way it is.”
Pederson continued, “All 32 teams are going through the same thing. This time it's early. Everybody's putting in their offenses, everybody’s putting in their defenses, and there comes a time in camp when they know exactly what's coming, and we know exactly what defense it’s going to be. But at the same time, we want to see what our guys know.”
Many thought that with the new defensive systematic shift that it would be the defense that would struggle early on in training camp, but it’s important to remember that while the offensive system remains unchanged, many of the players are new.
This offseason the Jaguars spent big on the offensive side of the ball, signing center Mitch Morse and receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay. They also drafted Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall selection.
Christian Kirk returns from his core injury, which prematurely ended his 2023 season, and the Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones to free agency. For the receiving corps, that leaves just Evan Engram as the sole starter to return from the end of last season. And he isn’t even a receiver.
Pederson spoke on what his thoughts thus far through training camp, “We're only four days in, right? Four days in. Still installing, still learning, still teaching, progressing okay. Obviously, we're not a finished product and we just continue to learn and grow and work in different combinations up front in the O-line, work in different combinations at receivers and running backs.”
“We're still in this developmental phase, developing all our players. As we get going deeper into camp, we'll get more specific on lineups and things like that,” added Pederson.
Every bit of what Pederson said is absolutely true. The offensive line also gets its first chance to gel after suspensions and injuries decimated their chances to be a successful unit last season. Mitch Morse should do wonders at center as well, adding a much needed veteran presence in the middle of the line, in addition to his expertise as both a pass and run-blocker.
In short, fans shouldn't be too concerned about the offense’s play just a few days into camp. There is still a long way to go before actual football is played on the field. That said, if this trend continues throughout camp and the preseason, maybe it’s time to start worrying. For now, it really should be looked at as ‘much ado about nothing.’
“I mean, look, we’re four days in and they're going to happen. Typically, at this time you would say the defense is probably ahead of the offense. I mean, it's always been that way,” said Pederson.
“Any turnovers can be cause for concern, but we continue to coach and teach. But on the other side of it, that's what you want your defense to do. So, I'm kind of stuck in the middle,” Pederson noted.
If there is a time for mistakes, sluggishness, and teaching moments, it is now. The roster is still getting their feet back under them, playing for the first time in months. Tomorrow the pads come out and all bets are off. We should start to get a better feel of what this team is made of and who these players are.