Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Traded Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines Monday, trading veteran pass-rusher Trevis Gipson to the Seattle Seahawks just one day before roster cuts are to be made official.
It was a surprising move locally because Gipson seems to be on a fast track to make the 53-man roster and provide depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. But with the Seahawks needing edge depth following the trade of Darrell Taylor and an injury to Uchenna Nwosu, Gipson's value increased.
“I don't think anything or anybody is expendable. I think that when you have good players and other teams have needs, you're obviously going to listen. You’re going to listen to other teams," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"I mean, it's no different than during the draft process or a free agency or anything like that. Trevis has done an outstanding job for us. I think it's a good situation for him. It's a good situation for the team he's going to and obviously the compensation for us. It's a win-win. It gives him an opportunity to play. He put good tape out there of his play and wish him nothing but the best. Spoke with him this morning, and he's happy and excited for the opportunity.”
One obvious factor is also the Jaguars' young depth on the edge, with seventh-round pick Myles Cole and second-year veteran D.J. Coleman standing out throughout the spring and summer.
"Good. Obviously, Myles [Cole] has really improved. D.J. Coleman's another one that's improved a little bit through camp and the offseason program. It's what you want," Pederson said.
"It's your development. It's what we talked about going back to day one, and how we developed the roster and a good situation.”
Gipson was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 48 games with 19 starts in his career, recording 78 tackles (42 solo), 11.0 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He most recently spent the 2023 season with Tennessee where he appeared in eight games. Originally from Cedar Hills, Texas, Gipson attended Tulsa (2016-19) and earned first-team all-conference honors during his senior season.
Gipson played under Jaguars outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey in the first two years of his career, including his seven-sack season in 2021. Since then, Gipson has recorded four sacks in 25 games, though he was mostly a bottom-of-the-roster player for the Titans and spent most of the season as a healthy scratch.