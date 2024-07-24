Doug Pederson: Jaguars Not Ready 'To Make A Public Decision Just Yet' On Play-Caller
There have been several big stories with the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason. They have signed several home-grown players to record deals, unveiled throwback jerseys, and have seen the city approve plans for a renovated Stadium of the Future in the coming years.
But the biggest on-field story for the Jaguars has nothing to do with that. Instead, the biggest question facing the team entering training camp is the question of who will be calling plays for the offense.
It will be either head coach Doug Pederson or Press Taylor at the helm, a contrast from last season when Taylor entered the year as the primary play-caller. The duo has even split duties as play-caller dating back to 2022, and the ultimate answer to who the play-caller is likely more complex and layered than many let on.
But in the modern NFL, it matters to people who is officially calling the plays. Right or wrong, the Jaguars will have to make a public decision before Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. But as the Jaguars opened training camp on Wednesday, Pederson offered no indication on his decision.
“He’ll do it today in practice. We’re still in discussions with all of that. We’re not ready to make a public decision just yet," Pederson said.
Pederson opened the door to a potential change at play-caller at the NFL Scouting Combine but has since revealed few details. Jaguars owner Shad Khan was asked last month whether he has a preference, to which Khan noted that it is ultimately Pederson's decision and his decision only.
"Yeah, I have an opinion, okay. But then those are things, it's like the question about Trevor, I have an opinion and I think, but I don't want to tell people, look, we need to do it. Because then things don't work out, they look at me and say, we did it because you wanted it," Khan said. "Okay. So I think there's so much been written about it. Heck New York Times had an article on it, and you remember the last line of that article. Okay, the last sentence of that article on this thing. So I think, but Doug, he's empowered. I'm going to let him decide.
"The last sentence was with everything Doug Pederson has riding this season, be wise to have his hand on the wheel."
Pederson was asked Wednesday if he would take Khan's thoughts on the role into account, to which he replied "yes,".