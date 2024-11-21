Ex-Jaguars Coach Says Shad Khan Should Make Major Move Now
When it comes to NFL coaches, legendary Bum Phillips put it best.
"There are two kinds of coaches, them that's fired and them that's gonna be fired."
In short, if you take the job of NFL head coach one day, you are going to eventually find yourself on the chopping block. It has happened to even the best head coaches the sport has ever seen.
One coach in the long, long line of fired coaches is former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey. Mularkey was head coach for three different franchises in his coaching career, coaching the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans for two years apiece and coaching the Jaguars for one year in 2012.
So, after being fired three times as a head coach, Mularkey can relate to the hot seat that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson finds himself at after the team's 2-9 start. Rumors swirled before Week 11 that a loss to the Detroit Lions could doom Pederson, but the Jaguars have made no changes days later.
"Unfortunately, I was in this position in '17 with the Titans. We had to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars the last game of the year to make the playoffs. And that whole week was about me getting fired if we don't beat the Jags," Mularkey said on The Jaguars Hour With Brent and Austen on Action Sports Jax CBS47/FOX30.
"There was no support to say if I don't win the game, then I am the head coach moving forward ... When there was no support, that was on hard on not just me. Our staff and the team. It was really hard on my family."
Mularkey then went on to note that it would possibly make sense for Jaguars owner Shad Khan to make his intentions for the short- and long-term future public.
"As you saw today, you know, Jerry has alreadys aid Mike McCarthy is our coach to finish out this season. And Doug is just sitting there, he has no idea what is going on. And players are seeing that," Mularkey said.
It remains to be seen what kind of change is coming to Jacksonville and when it will come, but there does at least appear to be an argument to be made from former coaches on how it should be communicated.
