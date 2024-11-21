Ex-Jaguars Head Coach Reveals Shad Khan's Best, Worst Move
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has tried everything in his pursuit to find a winning formula.
He has hired an ex-Super Bowl winning head coach in Doug Pederson and hired a general manager with years of experience and several playoff runs under his belt in Trent Baalke. He has tried the college big name in Urban Meyer. He has tried to young, first-timers in Dave Caldwell and Gus Bradley.
He has also tried reaching into the past, with his biggest hire being that of former Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin in 2017. Khan made Coughlin his football czar; he was hired as executive vice president of football operations, and it was his show to run.
Coughlin's tenure ended during the 2019 season after he had several run-ins and controversies with players throughout the roster. But in 2017, Coughlin did oversee the Jaguars going from one of the worst teams in the NFL and turning into AFC South champions.
The 2017 squad came just one game away from the Super Bowl, with Coughlin once again getting the Jaguars as close to the Super Bowl as anyone ever has. Since then, the Jaguars have had just one winning season.
And according to former Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey, it is no coincidence that Coughlin's tenure as Khan's top football voice is the last time the Jaguars had extended success.
"I don't know if anybody can just pinpoint one specific thing. I know it always starts at the top, that's with ownership. I have been fortunate to be around the Rooney family for 11 years, and some of these other owners. I think that is a big part of it," Mularkey said onThe Jaguars Hour With Brent and Austen on Action Sports Jax CBS47/FOX30.
"You did have a football guy in there with Tom Coughlin. Probably the best thing Shad's ever done. And firing him is probably the worst thing they have ever done. Because he is a football guy. is he tough? Is he hard on today's players? Maybe. Maybe that is what they need. I don't know. I know they went to the AFC Championship Game when Tom Coughlin was hired there, and they haven't done much since."
The Jaguars did reach the playoffs in 2022 under Pederson and Baalke, though they won fewer games in the regular season than the 2017 team and ultimately did not get as far in the post-season as they did.
Instead, the last majorly successful Jaguars team was led by an old-schooler in Coughlin. It is the only time Khan has had a football staffer oversee the general manager and report to him. Could Khan potentially look for another football czar over the head coach and general manager this offseason?
