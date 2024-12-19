Exciting Jaguars Young Talent a Source of Hope
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had the season they envisioned. At 3-11, they are looking at another top draft pick. Injuries have played a major role in the season. But they are still looking to finish strong.
The Jaguars will head to Las Vegas to face AFC West opponent, the Raiders. The Jaguars have a very winnable game against the Raiders in Week 16.
The Jaguars' roster is full of young talent. But could not get the most out of them this season. It might not look good right now for the Jaguars, but the team has building blocks not only for next season but years to come.
“I feel like, for me, just to continue to play the game the right way," saidJaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. "I feel like, just go out there and try to be my best self every
week, week-in for my team. Just go out there and put great things on tape and just try to be
the best running back I can be for the team.”
The offense looked good last week. They did a good job of getting the offensive playmakers involved.
“Yeah, in a sense, but I feel like everybody just being on the same page within the game. We just all want to come out there with a win and put good things on tape. I feel like we just kind of finally was clicking, had a lot of maydays, kind of like we were up on the ball fast. I feel like it took a lot of thinking out of it and we were just out there playing football.”
Etienne also talked about rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
“Yeah, B.T.’s one of those guys where could’ve been whatever he wanted to be. He’s a playmaker. He’s from Louisiana, so I feel like B.T. could’ve done whatever he wanted to do. He chose to be a receiver and you’re seeing another great receiver from LSU [Louisiana State University].”
The Jaguars are set up talent-wise very well. They have to hit the offseason hard and get back to work. With the talent they have, it will not be surprising to see them fight for the AFC South Title next season.
