Execs: Jaguars' Travis Etienne Ranks No. 10 Among RBs in 2024
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has had one of the best starts to the career of any running back in franchise history, and the recognition is starting to pour in.
In ESPN's annual positional rankings that surveys up to 80 NFL executives, scouts and coaches, Etienne came in at No. 10 after being ranked among the honorable mention in 2023. Etienne received one vote with him at No. 4.
The only running backs to land ahead of Etienne were Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Jahmry Gibbs, and Derrick Henry.
"After missing his entire rookie year because of injury, Etienne became a top-10 back with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 16 total touchdowns and nearly 100 receptions.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
One stat from last season perfectly describes Etienne's explosion -- he hit a max of 19.62 miles per hour when crossing the line of scrimmage.
"One of the few three-down backs. Really good zone runner. Makes people miss in space," an NFL coordinator said. "Decent catching the ball and in pass protection. No major flaws -- just not great in short-yardage situations.""
Etienne finished 2023 with 1,008 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, while also catching 58 passes for 476 yards and a touchdown.
Etienne posted at least two rushing touchdowns in three straight games from Week 5 to Week 7. He became the first player in franchise history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games in a season.
Etienne recorded 1,484 scrimmage yards in 2023, joining Maurice Jones-Drew as the only Jaguars to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first two active NFL seasons. Etienne is the third player in Jaguars history to record 1,300 scrimmage yards in consecutive seasons.
"Again, just taking another step, year three with us in the offense and just seeing his growth. I think there's more out there that he can get yard wise," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in May.
"It'll definitely be an emphasis utilizing him more so in the run game and making sure that those yards that are there that we're doing the right things, we're hitting the right holes, we're anticipating defenders and blocking schemes and all that kind of stuff. Then being able to take the wear and tear off him with Tank."