Executives Make Their Draft Prediction For Jaguars' at No. 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to chart a new path toward relevancy with the No. 5 pick.
Next month's draft will give the Jaguars a chance to add a true building block and pro-ready game-changer, giving the Jaguars a chance to supplement what is already considered a talented roster.
"Yeah, I think that the talent that exists on this team is better than that record. Look forward to bringing that to life and we're going to elevate the floor of the roster immediately," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
That means the No. 5 pick will be a critical way for the Jaguars to push the franchise back toward a playoff berth. But what kind of options do the Jaguars have at the No. 5 pick?
Following the combine, it seems like the most likely scenario facing the Jaguars with their highest pick since 2022 comes down to two options: LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell and Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.
In a piece by The Athletic's Mike Sando in which he tasks executives with mocking out the top-10 picks, those are the exact two names that come up.
"The Jaguars could use help on their offensive line, so some execs had them selecting LSU’s Will Campbell. Even the exec projecting Graham to the Jaguars here leaned that way initially," Sando said.
“They got the receiver they love last year (first-round pick Brian Thomas), and they’ve got some pass rushers, so if I’m Jacksonville in this spot, you are probably looking at the first O-lineman in the draft,” this exec said. “It might be Will Campbell.”- Mike Sando, The Athletic
Per Sando, the executive then looked the available players and ultimately made Graham his final prediction. Still, it appears the word is out of the combine that the experience of a Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman like Tony Boselli may have an impact here.
"There’s some thought that the tackles in this draft project as guards in the NFL. The Jaguars’ top football executive, Hall of Fame tackle Tony Boselli, should know an elite offensive lineman when he sees one. What he thinks of the top blockers in this draft could inform this decision," Sando said.
