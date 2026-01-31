Why the Jaguars May Have Trouble Retaining Montaric Brown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of success stories in 2025.
But perhaps one of the best was cornerback Montaric Brown. A former late Day 3 pick, Brown has grown each year since 2022. He made big plays as a backup in 2023, starting to find his way in a starting role in 2024, and then had his best year yet in 2025 for a resurgent Jaguars defense.
But it is because of that breakout season exactly that Brown may have played his final snap as a Jaguar.
Brown's Market
In a recent look at defenders who have earned big pay days, Pro Football Focus listed Brown and gave a prediction for what his next deal would look like: $9.2 million per year, which would rank him No. 31 amongst cornerbacks in terms of annual value.
"The Jaguars made a big trade in October that moved Tyson Campbell to Cleveland. While that stemmed from a hope to get out from under Campbell’s hefty contract, it also came with the belief that Brown was trending upward," PFF said.
"Since coming into the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2022, Brown has improved grade-wise each season, culminating in his career-high 72.0 PFF overall grade in 2025. Brown excelled in the Jaguars' zone coverages, with his 82.6 zone PFF coverage grade ranking in the top 10 among qualifying cornerbacks. That will put Brown on the radars of numerous zone-heavy defenses. He projects to be a value at $9.2 million annually."
Brown has earned his pay day and then some, but the Jaguars also seem to be in the position today where they can go into the season without paying Brown a similar deal to the one they gave Jourdan Lewis last season. With Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones waiting in the wings as starters, letting Brown walk could be the runway they need.
The Jaguars could make this kind of contract work under the cap. There is always money in the banana stand, after all. But it might be wiser for the Jaguars to let another team pay Brown, letting them earn a potential compensatory pick in the process.
With that said, it is worth remembering the entire Jaguars building -- from coaches to players to executives -- are big fans of Brown.
"Yeah, that's another one that's in alignment with Parker Washington. What you saw in the offseason program and in training camp was authentic. It was real. He was getting his hand on the ball endlessly. His skill set aligned with the scheme in a true form. And I think that that probably from last season to this season was something that many could understand on their own, but he's very comfortable operating in it," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said earlier this month.
"He's very effective in it. I think that that certainly gave us the confidence. His mode of operation is one of trust. I think that gives a coaching staff certainly a willingness to give it an attempt even if walking into the season or looking outward in you may not have identified Buster as being a starting cornerback or not and certainly proud, just like with Devin, to see his output continue to climb over the course of the season and make a real dent in our result."
