Expert Reacts to Jaguars' Hiring of Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has hit the ground running.
The Jaguars' new head coach has been busy in his first few days in the top role, putting together his staff, retaining current coaches, and looking for all avenues of improvement.
But how is the Coen hire being viewed in NFL circles and amongst top voices in the sport? So far, so good.
NFL.com has taken a look at reviewing each coaching hire so far, and there appears to be genuine optimism when it comes to Coen.
"Well, this one took an unusual turn, but the Jaguars wound up with a head coach whom Trevor Lawrence should be very happy about," NFL.com's Judy Battista said. "A few hours after Coen withdrew his name from consideration in Jacksonville and agreed to a new, lucrative contract to remain the offensive coordinator in Tampa, the Jags and general manager Trent Baalke parted ways -- and Coen then reversed course. Coen has had a meteoric rise, and his work making the Bucs one of the league's best offenses, reviving a dormant running game and helping Baker Mayfield to a career-best season, caught Jacksonville owner Shad Khan's eye.
"Coen will have some talent to work with; running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby should be thrilled, because Coen will presumably bring the running game back for the Jags, too, and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is a rising star. This franchise is on its fourth coach in six seasons, and the team -- especially Lawrence, who has been in a slump since the end of the 2023 season -- needs some stability. As a first-time head coach, Coen's choices for his staff will be especially important, particularly if, as it is assumed, he will be the offensive play-caller."
Coen led Tampa Bay to a top-5 ranking on offense last year, reviving the Buccaneers' running game and also getting a career year out of Baker Mayfield.
Now, Coen will be tasked with breathing life into the Jaguars' franchise. He has his work cut out of him after how the last 1.5 years have gone for the Jaguars, but Coen may be the youthful and optimistic coach who can help the Jaguars finally get over the hump.
