How Liam Coen Blew Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Away
The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-and-forth interview process with new head coach Liam Coen has been the story of the offseason so far.
After initially turning down the Jaguars in favor of staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator, Coen changed course after former general manager Trent Baalke was fired.
Baalke's firing and Coen's reversal was the start of a series of events that sounds like the script of a movie. However, it led to Khan's ultimate goal of hiring Coen as the Jaguars' next head coach.
Although the Jaguars were reported to be all in on Johnson and Coen, Khan explained that the Jaguars' search for their next head coach was much more extensive than just those two coaches.
“I think we interviewed 10 potential candidates," Khan said. "I think with the lack of success we've had here, certainly over the last year and a half, it's a chance for reflection from me. I think what was the fundamental thing that we need to address, and the number one thing, obviously, is the quarterback position. Our commitment to Trevor [Lawrence], I think it's well known and believe in him. So, it started with that. That was the fundamental question, really, to all the candidates. How would they do it?"
Khan explained what went into the decision to pursue Coen so heavily, other than needing a quality coach to stop the bleeding of the past two seasons. Khan noted that many people in and around the National Football spoke highly of Coen to Khan.
This in addition to Coen's impressive interviews were put Khan's desire to land Coen into overdrive.
"After we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy," Coen said. "I had never met Liam until the process started, but I had heard about him quite a bit over the last year from really, as I said, solicited and unsolicited. NFL has several events. I've been to them. The topic comes up and his name was prominently mentioned. So, I really wanted to make sure that he was part of the 10, and as we went through the process, I mean, it was absolutely compelling he's the right guy for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE