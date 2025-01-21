Eye Opening Statistic Surrounding Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one small area of success on offense in the 2024-25 season, and his name was Brian Thomas Jr. While NFL and Jaguar fans know how special Thomas Jr's rookie campaign was to the city of Jacksonville, there is some concern surrounding the rest of the franchise from an offensive perspective.
The Jaguars utilized both Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones at their quarterback positions this season, both of which favored Thomas Jr on offense. The obvious choice was to target Thomas Jr, but looking at the NFL statistic in receiver statistics this season.
Thomas Jr finished the season ranked third overall among qualified receivers in receiving yards with 1,282 on his rookie season. The Jaguars found success with Thomas Jr, but other than their rookie stud, the Jaguars saw no other offensive receiver in the Top 100.
The next Jaguar to crack the list of receiving statistics was tight end Brenton Strange. Strange finished his campaign ranked 118th among other receivers in the league with his 411 receiving yards. Wide receiver Parker Washington came in at 126, wide receiver Christian Kirk came in at 131, and veteran tight end Evan Engram came in at 136.
This should pose concern for the Jaguars as they look to improve for 2025. Sure, some of the players further down on the list did not play a full season, but that does not give any credit where they sat in the statistics.
Going into 2025, the Jaguars opponents will surely double team Thomas Jr if they cannot find another star wide receiver that is either already in the organization or in free agency. Possessing arguably a Top 10 wide receiver can only paint a large target on your back if you are Thomas Jr.
There is hope within the team for the Jaguars though, as both Strange and Engram are strong options at the tight end position, as well as seeing what Kirk did before he got sidelined to injury.
With wide receiver Gabe Davis among many more set to return to Jacksonville next season, the Jaguars will need their players to join the cause alongside Thomas Jr on offense if they look to be competitive in the AFC South in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.