Will Jaguars Bring in A New Backup QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their search for another head coach, completing various interviews thus far into the offseason. While there are areas to fill for Jacksonville, one area that should not be overlooked is finding Trevor Lawrence's backup option.
Both listed quarterbacks behind Lawrence are set to become free agents at the conclusion of the NFL playoffs. Mac Jones filled in for Lawrence after getting sidelined multiple times to injury, and veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard was still on the roster, but saw no playing time in 2024.
Jones has the best case of the two back up quarterbacks to either land back in a supporting role to Lawrence or take his talents elsewhere. Although his season was not eye opening in any way, Jones went out and gave Jacksonville a quarterback when the team was down in the dumps.
Concluding his season playing in 10 games for the Jaguars, Jones collected 171 completions and totaled 1,672 passing yards with eight touchdowns. An alarming stat attached to Jones is that he throws more interceptions than coaches would like, and has issues when throwing the football for long distances.
The former first rounder may still have some intruige from other franchises, purely based off of his draft selection. Going into his age 27 season, Jones could be in his final make it or break year regardless if the Jaguars bring him back for another year or not.
As for Beathard, he did not find playing time in 2024, as Lawrence and Jones were the starting options for the team. Beathard has been with the Jaguars since the 2021 season, but has not been a prime option for Jacksonville to look at when they need a backup.
In 13 games with the team since 2021, Beathard has recorded 49 completions that have gone for 417 passing yards. The biggest role that Beathard had in his tenure with the Jaguars came in 2023, where he played in seven games and threw for 349 passing yards.
The Jaguars may let both of their options walk in free agency, given the lack of production both gave to the franchise. Other back up options will be available, unless Jacksonville shocks the NFL world and selects a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
