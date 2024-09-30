Fans Triggered After Jaguars Coach's Comments
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and the clock might be ticking on head coach Doug Pederson's reign over the team. Only in his third season, the Jaguars have taken a massive step back after what seemed to be a promising debut in Duval.
The offense has been atrocious, unable to sustain much outside of six quarters this season -- the first half against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and then a good part, if not all of the recent loss to the Houston Texans. (Not quite a moral victory since they have sunken lower in the loss column).
After the game, the play-calling was questioned for by the media. Pederson was asked if he would take over the play-calling from offensive coordinator Press Taylor going forward.
In his response, Pederson seemed to call out his players.
"For what? I thought [Taylor] called a great game," Pederson said. "As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead.”
Fans and media alike were outraged at Pederson seemingly throwing his team under the bus. X, formerly known as Twitter, exploded.
"Did anyone get the license plate for that Bus? looked like some Jags players were under it," wrote one user.
Another X user commented, "Ooooof, terrible answers. Think it’s time for Doug to pack his things. Will never understand why he let Press Taylor get him fired…twice!"
Marcus Mosher, a writer for The 33rd Team, wrote, "Just fire Pederson. This is a terrible answer."
The comments to Mosher's post were very telling of the sentiment surrounding the remarks. The Jaguars needed the win desperately. With an 0-4 record, they are mathematically out of the playoff race given prior NFL history.
Owner Shad Khan said this was the best team ever assembled in franchise history before the season began. Now, that team is spiraling. And it's head coach just alienated a good amount of fans and media.
Perhaps some of his own players, too.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.