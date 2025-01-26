Former College Coach Talks About Jaguars Hiring HC Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars will now go to work with Coen and see how they can add more talent to the roster in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team is now feeling great about the hire of Coen and will look to start creating more plays in the offseason to make this offense as explosive as possible.
"I will say this about him [Liam Coen] too, he was just beloved by the defensive guys as he was by the offensive guys," said former Rhode Island coach Joe Trainer about JCoen on Action Sports Jax.
"But he was a guy who would have like 20-minute conversations in the office with defensive players. It was not like he was just not in his own little tunnel vision world. Obviously, when you are a coordinator you know, it is the first time you are going to speak to the team right? That is going to be a service unique challenge. He got the law of attraction. He is one of those guys that when you are in a room with him for like five minutes his emotional IQ is through the roof."
"You are like man this dude is different than most. And a lot of times especially when we threw out terms like he is a football savant or that. Some of those guys are so talented and have brilliant minds but they struggled to relate to people ... It is still about being able to tap into personalities and getting people to play hard all the time."
The Jaguars franchise got it right with this hire. And they did it because they really wanted the best for the organization. They did right and now they will have to get to work. Next season can be a whole different team. Coen has the roster and his quarterback to come in and be successful instantly.
