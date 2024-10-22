Former Jaguars First-Round Pick Signed By AFC Rival
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been something of a haven for former Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years. From Tyson Alualu to Allen Robinson to Myles Jack, the list goes on and on.
There is now another name added to the list with cornerback CJ Henderson, who was signed to the Steelers' active roster off their practice squad on Monday. This will give Henderson a chance to make an impact on the Steelers' 53-man roster after he has bounced around since being traded from the Jaguars' roster.
The Steelers are officially the fourth franchise the Jaguars' former first-round pick has played for. And now, he will be taking snaps for one of the Jaguars' oldest rivals.
Henderson, the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been considered one of the biggest draft busts in the entire franchise history of the Jaguars after he played just a little over one season for the team.
The University of Florida product was drafted by a regime led by then-head coach Doug Marrone and then-general manager Dave Caldwell.
Henderson's NFL debut saw him record three pass deflections and a game-winning interception vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 victory.
He finished his rookie season with one interception, one forced fumble, six pass deflections, and 31 tackles.
Henderson's 2021 season was derailed early with injuries and COVID-19 during his second training camp, the only Jaguars camp under ex-head coach Urban Meyer. Henderson eventually returned and played two games for the Jaguars in 2021 before being traded to the Carolina Panthers with a fifth-round pick for a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold.
Henderson spent the next 2.5 seasons with the Panthers, playing in 39 games and starting 22 before signing with the Houston Texans this offseason.
The question now is whether Henderson can use this opportunity with the Steelers to rebound his NFL career. The Jaguars drafted him with plenty of promise and with hopes that he could replace Jalen Ramsey. They believed enough in his talent that they took him over names like Tristan Wirfs, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, and others.
It never worked out in Jacksonville. This time around with the Steelers could end up being Henderson's last best shot.
