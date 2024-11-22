Former Jaguars Star Has Interesting Take About the Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars season is over when it comes to their playoff chances. Their record has them sitting with the first overall pick in next year's draft.
No changes have been made after their Week 11 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. It was the worst loss in franchise history.
The Jaguars are in their bye week and have some interesting decisions to make.
Will starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence be back under center after the bye? Are they going with head coach Doug Pederson the rest of the way? And is there anything to salvage from the season, that helps the Jaguars heading into next season?
"I do not know where we can salvage," said former Jaguars player Bucky Brooks on Huddle up. "But what you are trying to do is, you are trying to take the bye week. And I heard Coach Pederson talk about how they are going to look at everything. Look at all the tactics, the personnel, the rotations, all those things to see what they can do to put a better product on the field the last six weeks. I think if you are Ryan Nielsen and the coaching staff, you have to look at everything that you have done. Who are the players that you put on the field? Does the scheme put them in the best position to succeed? If not, what are the things that can change? It is hard to do a major overhaul of the personnel. So, what can you do from an X and O standpoint to help the players play better?"
"We have seen this team go from being, I would say, an aggressive man-to-man team to trying to be a little more bent but not break. But both approaches have not yielded the results that you want. You have to look at the strength of the players, put them in a position to play to those strengths as much as possible, and you just have to live with the results. But what you want to do now is you have to become a process-oriented group, more so than a results-driven group, because as a coach, you have to assume that I am going to be here beyond this year. Let me lock in and figure out what I can fix to help us build some momentum down the stretch."
