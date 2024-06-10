Former Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis Signs With Chicago Bears For 19th Season
Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis is still going.
Lewis will spend 2024 with the Chicago Bears, extending his record for most seasons played by a tight end. Lewis set the record last year with the Bears and is now one year away from 20 seasons played. The 40-year-old tight end spent 12 of his now-19 seasons with the Jaguars.
“But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there," Lewis said.
The Jaguars drafted Lawrence out of UCLA with the No. 28 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft after Lewis had a standout high school and college career.
The highest-drafted tight end in franchise history and still the only tight end the Jaguars have ever spent a first-round pick on, Lewis spent 12 years with the Jaguars, the second-most of any player in franchise history. Lewis is third in games played in 170.
Lewis started 162 games for the Jaguars (second-most in franchise history), which included five playoff starts. During his career with the Jaguars, he caught 375 passes for 4,502 yards (12.0) and 33 touchdowns. Lewis ranks ninth in scoring, third in receptions, third in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns, fifth ins scrimmage yards, and fifth in all-purpose yards among all players in franchise history.
Lewis signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2018, appearing in 86 games and starting 69 over five years and catching 57 passes for 582 yards and six touchdown catches.