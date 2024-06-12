Giants Sign Former Jaguars CB Tre Herndon
Another former Jacksonville Jaguar found a new team on Wednesday, with former cornerback Tre Herndon officially signing with the New York Giants.
Herndon is the latest in a host of former Jaguars players to switch teams this offseason, including Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Dawuane Smoot, Darious Williams, and Rayshawn Jenkins.
Herndon signed with the Jaguars in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster thanks to his special teams ability. Herndon went on to play 11 games as a rookie before being elevated to a starting role in 2019 following Jalen Ramsey's exit. That year, Herndon started 14 games and recorde three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.
In 2020, Herndon started 12 games and recorded 76 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one sack.
Herndon battled injuries in 2021, appearing in just nine games and starting three. He returned in 2022 as the team's new slot corner halfway through the season, appearing in 15 games and recording 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Herndon entered 2023 as the Jaguars' slot cornerback, appearing in 16 games and recording 46 tackles, one tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble.
With Herndon now officially moved on from the Jaguars, Jacksonville's defense is set to have multiple options to replace him in the slot. Options include free agent addition Darnell Savage, second-year defensive back Antonio Johnson and third-round rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones.