Jaguars GM Search: Pros and Cons of Jon-Eric Sullivan's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down to five.
After interviewing 10 external candidates for their vacant general manager position, the Jaguars now have five finalists who are set to meet with the team brass this week. From that group, the Jaguars will then make their decision on who will officially replace Trent Baalke.
So, who is the right fit for the role? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate and their case to be the hire? We break it down below, this time with Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.
Background
Green Bay Packers (2004-2007): Football operations department
Green Bay Packers (2008-2015): Area scout
Green Bay Packers (2016-2017): Director of college scouting
Green Bay Packers (2018-2021): Co-Director of player personnel
Green Bay Packers (2022-present): Vice president of player personnel
Pros
When it comes to experience, Jon-Eric Sullivan certainly has it. He just finished his 20th year with the Packers, which is a testimony to his ability as a scout and as a personnel executive considering the various regimes and coaching staffs that have rolled through the organization during his time. Having a long and established shelf life in that organization is a big positive.
There is also the fact that Sullivan has been a big part of one of the NFL's top drafting franchises over the last few years. The Packers, like any team, have had misses here or there, but they have also built one of the NFL's youngest and most talented teams strictly through the draft. For a franchise that wants to get out of the business of free agency, Sullivan makes sense.
Cons
Such as the same case with some of the Jaguars' other candidates, the biggest red flag against Sullivan is clear -- he has never been the No. 1 executive in a front office before. This is to no fault of his own and is the case for most general manager candidates, but the Jaguars would have to accept the reality of a rookie general manager head coach.
While some of the other Jaguars' candidates either potentially bring veteran front office names with him to Jacksonville, or already have had a working relationship with Ethan Waugh, it remains to be seen if Sullivan's rolodex is that deep. Cunningham has connections to Joe Douglas, Gladstone has connections to Ray Farmer, and Josh Williams has worked with Waugh before. Does Sullivan have similar connections that could aid him?
