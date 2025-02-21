3 Moves On The Jaguars To-Do List This Offseason
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff are doing everything they can to improve the team and get the Jaguars back into the playoffs next season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is all in with Coen, but can they get the rest of the team to buy in?
The Jaguars will look to hire a new general manager by the end of the week to help Coen in free agency next month and the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The team will have key moving parts going forward in the offseason. The Jaguars will also have to make some more key moves that will help the team not only for next season but also for years to come.
Hiring a general manager that will help the Jaguars build for years to come. Setting them up for success in every possible way. And that can click with Coen on which decisions are best for the team overall. The NFL scouting combine begins next week, a general manager will soon be here.
Another one is giving Lawrence protection. Lawrence had the injury bug last season. The Jaguars cannot afford to lose him again. We have all seen what he brings to this team and he is the leader both on and off the field for the Jaguars.
Getting Lawrence a good offensive line to work with will make the offense better and more explosive. It will also help the running backs and wide receivers. Coen knows what a good offensive line will do for an offense.
The Jaguars will also need to find another good receiver to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. who had a record-breaking rookie season. He is the real deal and the Jaguars No. 1 receiver. Now the Jaguars will have to find another weapon that will be tough to defend.
There are a lot of receivers on the market both in free agent and trades. If the Jaguars want to find another good weapon they will likely need to cut some players on the offense side of the ball. But with that comes the flexibility to go out and make a splash move for a big offensive player.
It is going to be a good offseason for the Jaguars. They are moving in the right direction and it is going to be great to see what Coen can do with this young talented team next season.
