Has Jaguars WR Washington Made Teammate Redundant?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have struck gold in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by taking wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington has stepped into the second wide receiver role nicely after Christain Kirk's injury. Has he done enough for Jacksonville to consider moving forward from Kirk's contributions.
Washington has had a good breakout season with the Jaguars, playing in 16 games this season, with one remaining, and has been lethal with his movements. On the season, Washington has totaled 30 receptions and has gained 375 receiving yards. A massive jump from what he put up in his rookie season last season, Washington may be the guy for the future of this young Jaguars team.
Kirk, on the other hand, played in eight games this season for Jacksonville and ended his season with 27 receptions and gained 379 passing yards. Set to become a free agent at the seasons end, the Jaguars may need to consider if moving forward without Kirk on the payroll is ideal, and Washington has made his claim for the job.
In Washington's last five games, he has dropped 20 receptions, 257 receiving yards and has scored two touchdowns for the Jaguars. Dropping those kind of numbers can only make Jaguar fans happy, and wanting to see what a full season of Washington would look like.
Washington is about to surpass Kirk in receiving yards this season, and as rookie star Brian Thomas Jr leads the charge, getting throws off to Washington can only push the Jaguars down the field given the abilities he has shown he possesses. It is just a matter of time until Washington gets his mega breakout, a breakout that could lead Jacksonville back to the playoffs.
The Jaguars have a lot to discuss this offseason, from a front office standpoint. Whether it is bringing in or releasing players, finding the best possible draftee's in the 2025 Draft, or the big one, finding a new head coach as Doug Pederson's job sits in jeopardy.
Through his two seasons, Washington has shown that he has what it takes to hang with the big dogs on the field. In the final game of the season, the Jacksonville faithful should fully expect to see Thomas Jr and Washington showing how they do not give up on the field.
