Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Rising After Titans Triumph?
The Jacksonville Jaguars walked out of their home finale with a win over their most bitter rival on Sunday, knocking off the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 triumph that was fueled by some key performances.
"It just goes to show you that the guys in this locker room, we play this game of football for the right reasons," Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker said on Sunday.
"Obviously because we love the game of football, and then we love playing for each other. We don’t go to work every day just to come out on Sundays and half-way do things. We come to win, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re just staying together as a collective unit, and continuously going, no matter the circumstances.”
With the Jaguars picking up their fourth win of the season with the win, which Jaguars are now having their stock rising and which are still looking for solid footing? We break it down below with our Jaguars stock report.
Stock Up
Josh Hines-Allen
No edge rusher had a better performance in Week 17 than Josh Hines-Allen. The Jaguars' resident Titan killer had a staggering 10 pressures on Sunday, recording a sack, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss. Hines-Allen also was the direct force behind Travon Walker forcing a strip-sack. Hines-Allen's sack numbers may be down, but he has been a force in 2024.
Foye Oluokun
Most of the Jaguars' defense has taken a step back in terms of production in 2024, and tackle magnet Foye Oluokun is no exception. With that said, it felt like Sunday was one of Oluokun's best games of the season. Oluokun was flying from sideline to sideline and delivering crushing hits all game, while also making himself a force to be reckoned with in coverage.
Maason Smith
Maason Smith is now third on the team in sacks and fourth in quarterback hits after recording his third sack of the season on Sunday. This is all in spite of Smith playing in just 10 games this year due to an ankle injury and several games as a healthy scratch. Smith is ending his rookie season on a very high note.
Brian Thomas Jr.
It seems like Brian Thomas Jr. outdoes himself each and every week. Thomas Jr. now has 80 receptions for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and became the fourth rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (2014 with the New York Giants), Ja’Marr Chase (2021 with Cincinnati) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998 with Minnesota).
Stock Down
Brenton Strange's usage
Two weeks ago, it seemed as if Brenton Strange was set to become the No. 2 target in passing game behind Brian Thomas Jr. But in the last two weeks, Strange has been targeted only five times and caught two passes for 22 yards. This included him being targeted once in the first quarter against the Titans and then not again for the rest of the game. The Jaguars should get Strange more involved in Week 18.
Running game
The Jaguars' running game continues to remain stagnant as the season comes to a close. The Jaguars have only had a 100-yard rusher in two games this season and have not had a run of 20 yards or more since Week 5, which seems almost impossible to manage. On Sunday, the Jaguars' running backs combined for just 3.1 yards per carry and a long run of 15. Offensive line coach Phil Rauscher's running scheme has simply not produced results this season
