How Does Ex-Jaguar Calvin Ridley Feel About Playing Former Team?
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley will play his former team for the first time when the Jaguars clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 -- and he is looking forward to it.
"I'm excited to play them. Just old teammates. I know some faces. I am excited to play them," Ridley said this week per AtoZ Sports Nashville.
But will the Jaguars be ready for their revenge game against a Titans team that not only features a former teammate, but is also the team that knocked the Jaguars out of playoff contention in Week 18 a year ago?
"I have no idea. I just know I'm going to be ready," Ridley said.
Ridley recorded the second 1,000-yard season in his career in 2023, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made it through the entire season healthy, starting all 17 games after serving a season-long suspension in 2022 and missing most of the 2021 season.
Ultimately, the Jaguars traded a fifth-round and a third-round pick for one season of Ridley. Despite the Jaguars making an offer to Ridley that the former Alabama product seriously weighed, he instead signed a four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million in guarantees with the Titans.
"Doesn't matter right now, I'm just excited for this week. Jags coming here, play with my boys. I'm excited," Ridley said.
The move ended up working out for both Ridley and the Jaguars. Ridley got a massive pay-day from the Titans in his first real chance at free agency, while the Jaguars then had the flexibility to take LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Thomas leads the Jaguars in receptions (46), receiving yards (765) and receiving touchdowns (six) this season. Thomas is tied with Allen Hurns for the most in Jaguars history by a rookie. His six touchdown receptions are second-most by a rookie in the NFL and tied-fourth overall in the AFC.
Among rookies, Thomas Jr.’s 765 receiving yards are second in franchise history and third in the NFL this season. His 16.6 yards per catch rank first among rookies and fourth overall in the NFL (min. 30 receptions).
