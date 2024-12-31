How Jaguars' Hometown Hero Helped Sweep Division Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars have played significantly better football over the last few weeks. Some of that is because the team has played weaker opponents than they did earlier in the season.
The other reason is that the Jaguars have improved as a team over the past few weeks. While the Jaguars went 2-2 over the previous four weeks, they easily could have won both of the games they lost with a little more luck and improved play.
Still, Jacksonville's two wins over the last four weeks are progress for a team that was once viewed as arguably the worst team in the league earlier this season.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones has stepped up to the plate since starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with another injury against the Houston Texans a few weeks ago. He has played as well as could be expected, considering the state of the Jaguars' roster.
Jones, a Jacksonville native, noted how much fun he had helping the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season. It was a massive win for the team and for Jones individually.
“Feels great,” Jones said. “It's a rivalry game, as we know, the Titans, so it was good to get that win, and try and do it again next week against another rivalry opponent. So it's a good opportunity. I though the guys played well. Defense did a great job at the end. Offensive line did a great job. And then playing in those conditions was tough, too. I think you can't overlook that for a lot of young guys. I thought BT [Brian Thomas Jr.] did a great job in the rain and the ball carriers did a good job holding onto the ball.”
Jones noted that he has enjoyed being back home and playing significant minutes in front of friends and family this season. He is excited to finish the season strong and let the chips fall where they may regarding his future with the team.
“Yeah, it's been fun," Jones said. "I really have enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to finishing this strong with another win.”
Time will tell what the future holds for Jones and the Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.