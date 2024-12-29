Jaguars' Hometown Hero is Enjoying Every Minute
The Jacksonville Jaguars season was over before it began after the team started the season 0-4. Starting 0-4 is essentially the kiss of death for a football team, as most teams do not make the playoffs or have productive seasons after that kind of start.
Still, the Jaguars' season has been filled with injuries and rumors surrounding the future of head coach Doug Pederson. However, the return of quarterback Mac Jones to a starting quarterback position in his hometown has been one of the most interesting dynamics of the Jaguars' season.
“For sure. That's been a great experience," Jones said. "I really appreciate everybody here, and it's been great to just get back on my feet. Hopefully, we can go out there and, like I said, take it one play at a time, march it down the field, and get some points. So, it's been obviously a dream of mine to play here. Yeah, I'm looking forward to the next two.”
While playing for his hometown team has been an eye-opening experience, the Jaguars have lost much more than they have won. This has made Jones' homecoming a little less enjoyable for the veteran quarterback.
“Yeah, I mean, it definitely does," Jones said. "I mean, if you asked anybody that had a chance to play for their team, it's tough. You think about it for 168 hours. Until the next kickoff on Sunday, that's what you're thinking about. What plays could I have made? Or what plays didn't I make? Or what play did I make? I try to just ask myself, did I put everything into it and give the team a chance to win at the end of the game? That's what I care about. I know the guys feel the same way. So, obviously, those have gone both ways this year. But that's kind of been the theme. But I think, really, it just comes down to your mindset at the end of the game and finishing those plays.”
Few players get to play prominent roles for their hometown team like Jones has this season. Time will tell if he will have another chance to do so next season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.