How Jaguars' Mac Jones Staying Focused
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not having the season that they wanted. They have dealt with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball. The team has not played well for most part of the season.
And their head coach Doug Pederson will be on the hot seat once the season ends. Still, the Jaguars are looking to finish the season off strong.
When starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down, Mac Jones had to step up and step in for the Jaguars. Jones was used to the moment but still had to get accustomed to the Jaguars offense. Jone was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots, but it did not work out how he wanted it to. Jones signed with Jaguars this pasted offseason.
"I think that is just a testament to Doug [Pederson] and the coaching staff of just getting us ready to play, and then also the players for really understanding each other and the why behind each guy," said Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones on The O-Zone Podcast. "So, why do you play football?"
"And for me, it is to have fun and try and win, and some people, it is money, some people it is for their families. So, you just got to find out what each guy's why is. And I feel like we have done that this year and we just have to finish strong here and continue to have fun and do not put too much pressure on ourselves."
Jones is ready for any opportunity he gets at the NFL level.
"Yeah, the reality is it is a business for sure. And it is a tough business. But at the same time, I have always played to have fun like I said and I understand it is a business but I do not think about it like that. I think about it as I am privileged to be able to play this game with really great people from all over the country, right? You meet people on your team, some are from California, and some are from New York. I love that part of the game, just being with my brothers and being here has opened me back up to that. Just the brotherhood and the team, even though the results may have not been there as much as we wanted so far, but that is going to eventually turn into something great."
