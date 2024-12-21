How Mac Jones is Changing the Vibe in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the season with a quality plan in place in case starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed time. While quarterback Mac Jones is not the same caliber as Lawrence, he is undoubtedly a legitimate backup quarterback option in the National Football League.
After starting at quarterback for three seasons with the New England Patriots, Jones was traded to the Jaguars this past offseason. He spent most of the season sitting behind the team's established starter, Trevor Lawrence.
However, multiple injuries to Lawrence this season have made Jones a starter for the remainder of the season. The veteran plans to take things one day at a time.
“Just taking it one day at a time," Jones said. "Starts today at practice, and really just being where my feet are. That’s in the games, that’s in practice, that’s everything in between. I think that’s when I’m my best, just going out there, having fun, slinging it around, and I’m going to continue to do that. But really, just get back to that one-play-at-a-time mindset.
"I think sometimes you put so much weight on a certain play in a game, and really, they’re just plays. You can’t look at it, whether it's the first drive of the game or the last drive. You’ve just got to go out there and play and do your job. If you do your job on the play, then that’s really all you can ask for yourself.”
Since returning to the starting lineup, Jones has had a few solid performances that have led to a Jaguars win and nearly led to another. Jones' personality and steadying play over the last few weeks have proven how much he has grown during his time with the Jaguars.
"I think we’ve had some good results here in terms of moving the ball, and like you said, having fun, guys making plays, and really not letting one play turn into a snowball effect," Jones said.
"So, just kind of just playing one play at a time and keeping it loose whether we did something good on the first series or something bad. You’ve got to play each play, like I’ve said always. I think it definitely carries over to them. I think that fits the personalities in the room, myself included and the coaches. It’s not been the best season so far, but we’re also still striving for perfection and keeping it fun and loose and trying to win.”
