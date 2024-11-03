How Jaguars' Mounting Injuries Impact Trevor Lawrence
During last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their top three wide receivers to injury.
The rash of injuries left quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense to depend on other, lesser known players to fill the void left by injuries to Brian Thomas Jr., Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.
Lawrence compeleted passes to eight different players last week, including two different running backs.
The injuries to the receivers undoubtedly put more of the workload on Lawrence and the rest of the team. Still, Lawrence feels that his job is the same regardless of who is or is not injured. He knows the team will only be successful if he plays well, with or without his best receivers.
“No, I mean, Ineed to play well," Lawrence said. "It's the same thing every week, though. I'm not putting any more pressure on myself. I’ve got to play well. I’ve got to play well every week to give us a chance to win. That's just playing quarterback in this league. It's not unique to our team or the situation.
It's just how it is. "
Lawrence plans to approach things the way he always does in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk set to miss the game, Lawrenece plans to do everything he can to have the rest of the offense ready.
"So yeah, I'm just going to, like I said, have a great week of prep," Lawrence said. "Make sure
I'm ready to go on Sunday and work through all those things like we talked about, whether
all the guys are—obviously Christian's [WR Christian Kirk] not going to be out there, but all the other guys that are a little banged up, if they're good to go, great.
"We're prepared for that. That's not much change. But if that's not the case, how do we work out all the other stuff and making sure that I talk through with all those guys that could possibly play and make sure that we're all dialed in and ready to go.
"That's my responsibility and the coaches’ responsibility and we'll make sure that we're ready and then just go play. Trust those guys to go win. We’ve got good players. Obviously, when you're missing guys, it sucks, and you want your guys out there. But we’ve got players that are ready that are more than capable of doing their job.”
