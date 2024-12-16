How Jaguars Star WR Thomas Continues to Excel
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another game they could have won. Jacksonville did all it could to put itself in a position to beat the New York Jets on Sunday, but it was not enough to secure the win.
Thomas finished Sunday's game with 105 reception yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns. Thomas undoubtedly made his presence felt on the field right from the start on Sunday and since the start of the season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been thoroughly impressed with his rookie. He believes Thomas has a shot at being one of the best receivers in the league and even having a 1,000-yard campaign in his rookie season.
“I think so,” Pederson said. “Heck, he's had a heck of a season for a rookie receiver, and not only here in Jacksonville, but in the NFL. Like I said, I think there's more, as he continues to grow and learn. He can get better. But I'll tell you this. Gosh, he's a good, humble kid that does work hard. And he has been a very, very big, bright spot for our offense all season.”
Although Thomas was drafted in the first round, he was not among the top picks. Still, he entered the league with the expectations that come with being first-round trip.
Pederson credited Thomas for being one the most talented players he has been around as a player or a head coach.
“Some [rookies] do," Pederson said. "And obviously, we had high expectations coming out of camp with him. Obviously, Christian [Kirk], Gabe [Davis], Evan [Engram], we had some pieces that we continued to run our offense out of, and really find a niche for Brian and really see what he's capable of doing.
“But as the season progressed, you can see that he can handle more information. He can handle more responsibility. Each week, we keep finding ways to load him up, and he answers. That's what you want from your top receiver. Like I said, he's just been such a bright spot. He's been a workhorse offensively. There's a lot of people we depend on and count on, but for a young player, he's someone that you can dial the ball up and chances are he's going to find a completion. Just been thoroughly impressed with Brian as the season's gone on.”
