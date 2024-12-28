How Jaguars' Thomas, QB Jones Are Rolling
The Jacksonville Jaguars' record may be 3-12 but they undoubtedly have talent at various positions, specifcally wide receiver.
Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thomas posted a career high 132 receiving yards. He registered over half of quarterback Mac Jones' 236 passing yards that he finished the game with.
Jones acknowledged the Thomas is so talented, he is open even when it may not seem he is. Jones says he plans to continue building chemistry with Thomas over the final few weeks of the season.
“Yeah, I'm still learning about that a little bit," Jones said. "Just having played with some good receivers, I think he's definitely one of the best ones I've played with. You have to try and give him the ball, but also just see the defense and go through your reads. I mean, I could just drop back and throw it to him every time, I guess (laughs). We'll see how that goes. But I do think you have to go through, hey, maybe it's one play, he isn't the primary read and he does get it or he doesn't.
"For him, the challenge is to get open on every route. I mean, everyone's watching. They know when you're open and when you're not. I see it too on film. So even if the ball doesn't go to you, say it goes to Parker or somebody else, I'm still like, all right, well, B.T. was open by a couple of yards and maybe I should just go straight to B.T. or whatever. So, every situation is different. But yeah, I mean, a lot of our plays definitely start with B.T. and it's because he's earned that respect.”
Jones and Thomas continue to build chemistry as the weeks go on. The duo has gotten progressively better by the week.
“Yeah, it's really cool," Jones said. "I think anytime you get a guy who plays well in college, and it translates early in their career, it's awesome. He's done a great job of that. Like I said, he needs to just stay humble and keep doing what he's doing, and I know he'll be here for a long time and make a lot of plays. So, it's been fun working with him. We’ve got two more here. I'm excited to see what he can do.”
