How Key Jaguars Unit Can Be Biggest X-Factor Against Miami
The Jacksonville Jaguars know that this season is pivotal for the franchise going forward. It will answer a lot of long-term questions. Week 1 will be a tough test right from kickoff against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins were a playoff team last season, and barring any big injuries, they should remain one this season. For the Dolphins, it is all about offense -- verticality and speed. Tyreek Hill is a dominant wide receiver, able to break a game open with one play.
Teams have to change their defenses to defend against Hill's speed, and the Dolphins' burners don't stop there. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is another speed threat, and he looks to return from a calf injury.
Running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are versatile and add another layer to an already loaded offense. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has one of the best linebacker corps in the league to work with in Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.
Pro Football Focus included both on their list of the Top 32 linebackers in the league earlier this summer. Oluokun was No. 16 and Lloyd was No. 17.
"Oluokun has enjoyed the two best seasons of his career since signing with the Jaguars," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "He earned PFF grades above 70.0 as a run defender, as a pass-rusher and in coverage in 2023. His 21 quarterback pressures last season were the second most in a season for his career."
McGuinness similarly lauded Lloyd.
"The 2022 first-round draft pick took a nice step forward in 2023, seeing his PFF coverage grade improve from 32.4 as a rookie to 67.8," McGuinness wrote. "He stood out in run defense, where his 90.3 PFF grade was the fourth-best mark among linebackers."
The defense of the modern era precedes to put more defensive backs on the field. Now, teams will often have just two linebackers off the ball. Oluokun and Lloyd are both athletic and competent in coverage, which is required of the modern linebacker.
One of the keys to victory for the Jaguars is getting the Dolphins to third down and forcing Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes. A stout, versatile second-level could be the difference for the Jaguars.
